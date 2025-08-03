Listen Live
Motorcycle Crashes Into Deer in Morgan County

Motorcycle Crashes Into Deer in Morgan County Leaving One Person Dead, Another Critical

Published on August 3, 2025

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — One person is dead, and another is injured after crashing their motorcycle into a deer in Morgan County Saturday night.

Police arrived at the scene before 10 p.m. to look into this. The crash happened on State Road 67 near Bradford Woods.

The passenger died at the scene, while the driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Neither of their identities have been released.

