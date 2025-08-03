Listen Live
Local

NEWS: Boy Shot in Leg at Home in Cumberland

Boy Shot in Leg at Home in Cumberland

Published on August 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Cumberland Shooting
WISH-TV

CUMBERLAND, Ind.–An investigation is underway in Cumberland after a boy was found shot in the leg Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a house in the 800 block of Coolee Lane on a report of a person shot. That’s in a residential area just south of 10th Street.

There, they found the boy inside the home suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Related Stories

Investigators say they are trying to learn what led up to the shooting. They did not say if there are any suspects.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Det. Sgt. Mark Waggoner says Cumberland has had three shootings in eight days – all of which happened in the same neighborhood. Each of the three shootings involved juveniles.

“(This) is getting exhausting,” Waggoner said. “I don’t think this is a community problem. I think our city, our county, and our state are having the same kinds of issues. We really need to press upon some kind of answer, (though) I don’t know what that answer is.”

“We need to come together as a community and start parenting and start understanding how our (kids) are getting their hands on guns all the time,” he added.

Boy Shot in Leg at Home in Cumberland  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Ciara
Entertainment

Ciara Says She’d Be All In on Hosting ‘Love Island’

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

Walmat In San Diego
Local

Viral video shows fight inside Indianapolis Walmart

"Street Fight" 20th Anniversary Screening - 2025 Tribeca Festival
National

Senator Cory Booker Announces Engagement to Alexis Lewis

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close