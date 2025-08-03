Boy Shot in Leg at Home in Cumberland

WISH-TV

CUMBERLAND, Ind.–An investigation is underway in Cumberland after a boy was found shot in the leg Sunday afternoon.

Just before 4 p.m., Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to a house in the 800 block of Coolee Lane on a report of a person shot. That’s in a residential area just south of 10th Street.

There, they found the boy inside the home suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He is in stable condition at a nearby hospital.

Investigators say they are trying to learn what led up to the shooting. They did not say if there are any suspects.

The victim’s name and age have not been released.

Det. Sgt. Mark Waggoner says Cumberland has had three shootings in eight days – all of which happened in the same neighborhood. Each of the three shootings involved juveniles.

“(This) is getting exhausting,” Waggoner said. “I don’t think this is a community problem. I think our city, our county, and our state are having the same kinds of issues. We really need to press upon some kind of answer, (though) I don’t know what that answer is.”

“We need to come together as a community and start parenting and start understanding how our (kids) are getting their hands on guns all the time,” he added.

