(Photo: Joe Choe16/Thinkstock.)

LAWRENCE, Ind.–A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon that happened at around 3 pm at a Walmart parking lot in Lawrence.

The Lawrence Police Department says they got called to the Walmart on Pendleton Pike and were told about the man being shot.

That man was rushed to a hospital. He’s stable and expected to recover, but he did have at least two gunshot wounds.

Police don’t think the shooting was random. They say they have reason to believe that this happened over an attempted robbery. They believe two suspects are at large.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

AUDIO: Man Shot at Walmart Parking Lot in Lawrence was originally published on wibc.com