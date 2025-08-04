Fans Throw Toilet Paper at Drake During Concert
Fans were reportedly unhappy with Drake’s recent performances in London and Amsterdam, with some claiming that the ticket costs did not match the quality of the show. Videos on TikTok showed Drake standing and hyping the crowd while they sang the songs for him, leading to dissatisfaction among attendees. During the performances, fans threw water bottles and toilet paper rolls at Drake, with one video showing him being hit in the face by a bottle. The incident raises questions about the line between expressing dissatisfaction and disrespect towards artists during live performances.
Source: https://hiphop-n-more.com/2025/08/fans-throw-toilet-paper-water-bottles-at-drake-during-london-amsterdam-concerts/
