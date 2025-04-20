Source: Creative Services / iONEDigital

Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ Reaches 2 Billion Streams

Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has made history by becoming the first holiday song to surpass 2 billion streams on Spotify. The song, released 30 years ago, is now the most-streamed holiday song of all time globally and in the U.S. It has seen a significant increase in streams this holiday season, with an 860% increase globally since November 1. The track, which has been a Christmas staple since its release, continues to break records and remains a favorite among listeners worldwide. Carey is currently celebrating the 30th anniversary of her “Merry Christmas” album with a Christmas Time tour.

Source: https://www.aol.com/mariah-carey-want-christmas-reaches-150000632.html