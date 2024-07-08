Dwight Freeney joining list of Colts in Pro Football Hall of Fame

On Saturday, August 3rd, the Indianapolis Colts will have a pair of players become members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Wide receiver Andre Johnson and defensive end Dwight Freeney. Once they are inducted, the Indianapolis Colts will have eleven representatives in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Andre Johnson
- Dwight Freeney
- Joe Klecko
- Peyton Manning
- Edgerrin James
- Tony Dungy
- Marvin Harrison
- Bill Polian
- Richard Dent
- Marshall Faulk
- Eric Dickerson
If you include the Baltimore Colts in that list, then it grows to 21 total members representing the Colts.
Of the two newer members representing horseshoe, Freeney is widely considered a top five player in Colts franchise history. He was selected eleventh in the 2002 NFL Draft out of Syracuse by Bill Polian and rookie head coach Tony Dungy, both Hall of Famers.
He spent sixteen years in the NFL with eleven of those years being played in Indianapolis. Freeney finished his career with 125.5 sacks, 47 forced fumbles, 17 pass deflections, and one defensive touchdown. His resume of accolades include:
- Super Bowl Champion
- 3x First Team All-Pro (2004, 2005, 2009)
- Second Team All-Pro (2003)
- 7x Pro-Bowler
- NFL Sacks Leader (2004)
- NFL 2000s All-Decade Team
- Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor Member
On Monday’s Query & Company, Dwight Freeney joined Jake Query & Jimmy Cook to discuss a variety of things about his upcoming enshrinement ceremony:
- How the Hall of Fame pulls off surprising people they are being inducted
- Why he chose Jim Irsay to present him at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony
- His thoughts on this installment of the Indianapolis Colts
To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Dwight Freeney, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.
