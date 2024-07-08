Dwight Freeney joining list of Colts in Pro Football Hall of Fame

On Saturday, August 3rd, the Indianapolis Colts will have a pair of players become members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Wide receiver Andre Johnson and defensive end Dwight Freeney. Once they are inducted, the Indianapolis Colts will have eleven representatives in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Andre Johnson

Dwight Freeney

Joe Klecko

Peyton Manning

Edgerrin James

Tony Dungy

Marvin Harrison

Bill Polian

Richard Dent

Marshall Faulk

Eric Dickerson

If you include the Baltimore Colts in that list, then it grows to 21 total members representing the Colts.

Of the two newer members representing horseshoe, Freeney is widely considered a top five player in Colts franchise history. He was selected eleventh in the 2002 NFL Draft out of Syracuse by Bill Polian and rookie head coach Tony Dungy, both Hall of Famers.

He spent sixteen years in the NFL with eleven of those years being played in Indianapolis. Freeney finished his career with 125.5 sacks, 47 forced fumbles, 17 pass deflections, and one defensive touchdown. His resume of accolades include:

Super Bowl Champion

3x First Team All-Pro (2004, 2005, 2009)

Second Team All-Pro (2003)

7x Pro-Bowler

NFL Sacks Leader (2004)

NFL 2000s All-Decade Team

Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor Member

On Monday’s Query & Company, Dwight Freeney joined Jake Query & Jimmy Cook to discuss a variety of things about his upcoming enshrinement ceremony:

How the Hall of Fame pulls off surprising people they are being inducted

Why he chose Jim Irsay to present him at the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremony

His thoughts on this installment of the Indianapolis Colts

To listen to Jake Query and Jimmy Cook’s conversation with Dwight Freeney, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

