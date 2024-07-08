Man Arrested After Argument Over Barking Dog Led to Shooting

ST. CROIX, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old St. Croix man faces a preliminary charge of attempted murder after a Sunday night argument over a barking dog, the Indiana State Police said Monday.

Tyler Richardson was in the Perry County jail on Monday afternoon.

Police were called around 11:50 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 12000 block of State Road 62 in St. Croix. The unincorporated community sits off I-64 at the State Road 37 exit for Tell City and French Lick. It’s about an hour’s drive west of downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

A news release issued Monday afternoon from state police said, “Preliminary investigation by Indiana State Police revealed Richardson confronted his neighbors about their barking dog. At one point during the confrontation, James Morris, 32, of Tell City, walked toward the property line and was allegedly shot by Richardson with a handgun. Morris was unarmed and was visiting his in-laws, which has the property next to Richardson.”

Family members took Morris to the Harrison County Hospital in Corydon. From there, he was airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds.

Online court records on Monday afternoon did not show a case filed yet against Richardson. State police say preliminary charges against him include attempted murder; aggravated battery; battery with a deadly weapon; battery resulting in serious bodily injury; criminal recklessness; and pointing a firearm.

Perry County, with about 19,200 residents, sits along the Ohio River in southern Indiana.

