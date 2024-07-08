Some Dems Hope To Stop Push For Goodin To Be Lt. Governor

INDIANAPOLIS — There are two other people who have thrown their names in the hat for lieutenant governor on the Democratic side of the conversation of the November election.

The State Democratic convention is coming up this weekend and delegates will decide who Dr. Jennifer McCormick’s running mate will be in the race for governor. Just like at the Republican convention last month, there’s no guarantee who will be the nominee selected by delegates.

Even though Sen. Mike Braun selected State Rep. Julie McGuire as his running mate, GOP delegates ended up selecting far-right church pastor Micah Beckwith as Braun’s running mate. McCormick has selected former Statehouse minority leader Terry Goodin, who was not the first choice of many Democrats.

“There were rumors that there was going to be a ‘unity running mate’. One that was picked from across the aisle,” said Clif Marsiglio, a systems analyst and mental health advocate on WISH-TV. “One that was not within the scope and values of the Democratic Party as I see fit. In the end, we picked a Democrat who’s views align with that of a southern Republican.”

Marsiglio is now hoping to garner enough support from delegates to pull off the same thing that Beckwith did at the Republican convention. he too is running for lieutenant governor. His biggest areas of focus revolve around solving mental health issues and homelessness.

He is being joined by Tamie Dixon-Tatum, who ran for governor in the Democratic primary and is now hoping to be lieutenant governor as well.

“When I was out talking to people, then when I was running for governor, what I have heard is that people are sick and tired of ‘business as usual’ (from Democrats),” she said.

Dixon-Tatum has a particular interest in helping farmers throughout the state by bolstering programs to boost agriculture.

Terry Goodin has recently walked back many of his past stances on controversial issues. He voted against a bill while he was in the Indiana House that would have legalized gay marriage in Indiana. That has since been legalized.

The State Democratic Convention is on July 13th.

