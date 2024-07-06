STATEWIDE — In honor of National Fried Chicken Day Saturday, you may want to order the food from a local restaurant.
Continue reading for some of the most popular restaurants serving fried chicken in the Hoosier state.
Indianapolis:
- The Eagle – 310 Massachusetts Avenue
- Mississippi Belle – 2170 East 54th Street
- His Place Eatery – 6916 East 30th Street
- Hollyhock Hill – 8110 North College Avenue
Northern Indiana:
- Korean Fried Chicken Fort Wayne – 930 Goshen Avenue, Fort Wayne
- Country Squire Carry Out – 502 West Lincoln Road, Kokomo
- Trish’s Red Bird Cafe – 696 Walnut Street, Dayton
Southern Indiana:
- St. Leon Tavern – 28920 State Route 1, West Harrison
- Wagner’s Village Inn – 22171 Main Street, Oldenburg
- Pioneer Restaurant & Lounge – 412 Court Street, Brookville
The post Celebrate National Fried Chicken Day in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
