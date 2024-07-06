Listen Live
Clark Posts WNBA’s First Rookie Triple Double, leads Fever over Liberty

Caitlyn Clark continued her strong rookie campaign, posting the WNBA's first ever triple-double for a rookie as the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 83-78.

Published on July 6, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Caitlyn Clark continued her strong rookie campaign, posting the WNBA’s first ever triple-double for a rookie as the Indiana Fever beat the New York Liberty 83-78 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon.

Clark went for 19 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. She was one of 4 Fever players in double figures, Aliyah Boston scored 18 points and hauled down 8 boards. Clark’s feat was also the first triple-double in Indiana Fever franchise history as well.

Sabrina Ionescu had a game-high 22 points for the Liberty.

Indiana beat New York for the first time this season, as they improve to 9-13 on the year.

The Fever are back in action Wednesday when they host Washington.

 

 

