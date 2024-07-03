Quavo & Lana Del Rey “Tough,” Tha Dogg Pound “Grown Up” & More | Daily Visuals 7.3.24

Well, you can chalk this one up to “We Never Saw This Coming” as Hip-Hop meets alt-pop (not to be confused with alt-right) in a new song which features Quavo collaborating with songstress Lana Del Rey that may not make sense to their fans, but hey, it’s 2024 and nothing makes sense nowadays.

In the new visuals to “Tough,” we find Quavo driving out into the woods where Lana Del Rey is declared the “American Queen” on an American flag and once they find each other they share a warm embrace and seem to be in love as they share intimate moments on a ranch that probably would’ve had a burning cross in front of the house back in the day. Waiting to hear what Dr. Umar Johnson has to say about this one (LOL).

Back in Cali Tha Dogg Pound continue to churn out new work and for their clip to “Grown Up,” the Hip-Hop legends show how far they’ve come in life as they stunt with private planes, exquisite hotel rooms, and next level tour buses. They on they grown man sh*t forreal.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Tyga and 310Babii, AJ Tracy, and more.

QUAVO & LANA DEL REY – “TOUGH”

THA DOGG POUND – “GROWN UP”

TYGA & 310BABII – “UH HUH”

AJ TRACY – “BUBBLE BATH”

MARSHA AMBROSIUS – “WET”

03 GREEDO – “BLESS YOUR SOUL”

YOUNG RODDY – “BLUE APARTMENTS”

BOLDY JAMES & BULLWACKIE – “LOST CHILD”

