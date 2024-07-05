Listen Live
Local

Three Winning Lottery Tickets Drawn in Two Days

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
The logo for the Hoosier Lottery.

Source: (Photo provided by the Hoosier Lottery.)

STATEWIDE – Not one, not two, but three lucky Hoosiers will want to check their ticket numbers soon, as they had winning tickets in CA$H 5 jackpot drawings this week.

Two tickets – each worth $211,853 – matched the winning numbers Wednesday night.  Those numbers were 1-5-9-11-22.

The tickets were purchased at the Meijer on West Carmel Drive in Carmel, and the Casey’s on East Main Street in Griffith.

Then, another ticket now worth $75,000 matched the winning numbers in Thursday night’s drawing.  Those numbers were: 1-14-17-23-43.

The ticket was purchased at the Ardmore Quick Stop on Ardmore Avenue in Fort Wayne.

If you have one of these tickets, contact the Hoosier Lottery Customer Service line at 1-800-955-6886 to learn more.

The post Three Winning Lottery Tickets Drawn in Two Days appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Three Winning Lottery Tickets Drawn in Two Days  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
5 items

KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Dead At 42

Indianapolis Man Identified as Patoka Lake Drowning Victim

34 items

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See TAMIA / JOE !

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close