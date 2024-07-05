STATEWIDE – Not one, not two, but three lucky Hoosiers will want to check their ticket numbers soon, as they had winning tickets in CA$H 5 jackpot drawings this week.
Two tickets – each worth $211,853 – matched the winning numbers Wednesday night. Those numbers were 1-5-9-11-22.
The tickets were purchased at the Meijer on West Carmel Drive in Carmel, and the Casey’s on East Main Street in Griffith.
Then, another ticket now worth $75,000 matched the winning numbers in Thursday night’s drawing. Those numbers were: 1-14-17-23-43.
The ticket was purchased at the Ardmore Quick Stop on Ardmore Avenue in Fort Wayne.
If you have one of these tickets, contact the Hoosier Lottery Customer Service line at 1-800-955-6886 to learn more.
The post Three Winning Lottery Tickets Drawn in Two Days appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Three Winning Lottery Tickets Drawn in Two Days was originally published on wibc.com
