Listen Live
Local

Fallen First Responders Program Pays off ISP Trooper’s Mortgage

Published on July 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
ISP Trooper Bailey

Source: INDIANA STATE POLICE / other

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. — You may remember Indiana State Police Trooper James Bailey, who lost his life while on duty last year. An organization dedicated to honoring fallen first responders has stepped in to make sure Trooper Bailey’s family doesn’t have to worry about their future.

Trooper Bailey, 50, was killed March 3rd, 2023. He threw out spike strips on I-69 in DeKalb County in an attempt to bring suspect Terry Sands II to a stop. Sands was being chased by police.

Sands hit Trooper Bailey with his car, killing him.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has decided to step in and pay for the Bailey family’s mortgage in full, as well as paying a year’s worth of property taxes and insurance. This is all part of the Fallen First Responders Home Program, which was established after 9/11.

Bailey is one of three officers from Indiana whose family the Tunnel to Towers Foundation has helped with it’s Fallen First Responders Home Program.

Terry Sands II was charged with murder. Sands waited too long to accept a plea deal, so when the case finally goes to trial, he will be tried without the back-up of a deal with the prosecution.

Sands’ trial begins in February.

The post Fallen First Responders Program Pays off ISP Trooper’s Mortgage appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Fallen First Responders Program Pays off ISP Trooper’s Mortgage  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
5 items

KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Dead At 42

Indianapolis Man Identified as Patoka Lake Drowning Victim

34 items

The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See TAMIA / JOE !

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close