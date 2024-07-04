Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Reaches Major WNBA Milestone

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH-TV) — The Indiana Fever is getting ready to play inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse for first time since June 19.

The Fever (8-13) hosts the New York Liberty (17-3) on Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT.

Indiana is coming off a 19-point loss in Las Vegas Tuesday night against the Aces (11-6).

Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell scored a team-high 23 points in the loss. She was 9-of-20 from the field, which includes 5-of-10 from three-point range.

Her performance from behind-the-arc helped her become the 19th player in WNBA history to have 500 career made three-point field goals.

Mitchell has scored in double-digits in each of her last eight games. She leads the team in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game.

Prior to the Tuesday’s game, Mitchell was announced as a WNBA All-Star, along with Fever teammates Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

“It’s a really, really big thing for our franchise, but I think, more importantly, kind of just shows where we are as players and where we aspire to be individually,” Mitchell said after Tuesday’s game. “I think any great player and great competitor has an “all-star” somewhere down their list.”

It’s the second season in Fever history that the team is sending three players to a WNBA All-Star Game. The only other time that’s happened was in 2007, when Tamika Catchings, Anna DeForge and Tammy Sutton-Brown went to the All-Star Game.

“To have three All-Stars for the Indiana Fever this year, I’m so proud for them,” Fever head coach Christie Sides said. “So proud for our organization. These guys deserve it. They’ve been working hard, keep getting better. Just shows the future and what that looks like for the Indiana Fever.”

The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 20 in Phoenix, Ariz. The game will be played inside Footprint Center.

