Hoosier Leaders Celebrate the Fourth of July

STATEWIDE — This Fourth of July, Hoosier leaders are recognizing the nation’s history and independence, and reminding people to celebrate together.

Governor Eric Holcomb Tweeted, “Let’s honor our history, cherish our freedoms, and enjoy time with family and friends.” Congressman Larry Bucshon offered a similar sentiment, writing, “Let us…renew our commitment to uphold [liberty and self-governance].”

Other Representatives expressed that they are grateful to live in a “free” country. Erin Houchin posted, “America stands as a beacon of hope, freedom, and democracy to the rest of the world.”

Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young also marked the holiday. Young said, “Today, we celebrate our nation’s founding and the shared values that continue to make the United States strong.”

Still other politicians provided arguably simpler messages. Former South Bend Mayor and current Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg noted, “Wishing everyone a safe and happy Fourth of July!”

The Fourth of July has only been a paid federal holiday since 1941, but it dates back to the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Learn more about the history of America’s Independence Day here.

