Maeta is in Baltimore and of course, she dropped by the Lion’s Den and shared the latest in her career!
She’s talking about tour life, new music and more!
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Check out her full interview with Ryan Da Lion below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Maeta Talks Career Moves, New Music & More! [WATCH] was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024
-
Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration
-
KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Dead At 42
-
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See TAMIA / JOE !
-
Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest
-
The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
-
Indianapolis Man Identified as Patoka Lake Drowning Victim
-
Karen Vaughn Talks To Leon: An Insightful Conversation on Career, Purpose, and the IBE Screen Image Award