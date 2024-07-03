Rossi On McLaren Split: “I’m Not Stressed About The Future.”

LEXINGTON, Ohio. — “There has been a lot of negative driver news in IndyCar lately, this is not one of those stories.”

Those were Alexander Rossi’s thoughts that he shared on “Query and Company” on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan in a Wednesday interview. Rossi refers, of course, to his decision not to sign a contract extension with Arrow McLaren after just two seasons with the team.

Rossi likening the move to nothing more than a “business decision” he said neither side could find common ground on a deal going forward and as Rossi noted in his initial statement on Tuesday, the split was “amicable” for everyone.

It’s a situation many may think would find Rossi in an uncertain position since these things typically go against the driver. Rossi is about as relaxed as one can be knowing that their current ride with their current team is coming to an end.

“I will be racing IndyCar next year. What that looks like, TBD,” Rossi said. “There are a couple of different irons in the fire and a couple of things we are evaluating and trying to figure out and see what checks a majority of the boxes going forward.”

One of those boxes is a “competitive car” as he obviously aspires to win more IndyCar races, something he has done scarcely of late. In his first four seasons in the series, he won six races, the first of which was the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 in 2016. But in his last five seasons, three of which were with Andretti Autosport (now Andretti Global), he has won just once.

Rossi was quick to dispel any presumption that Arrow McLaren’s recent rotating cast of characters in the No. 6 car had anything to do with his decision to leave the team. Nolan Siegel is the current driver of that car this season “and beyond.” That ride was supposed to be for David Maluklas at the start of the year, but his mountain biking injury led to his removal from the car which has since been piloted by Callum Ilott and Theo Pourchaire. Pourchiare was expected to finish the season, but that deal fell through as well.

“Those were all things that were out of (McLaren management’s) control,” Rossi said of the situation. “That’s just kind of the hand they were dealt. none of the noise around all of that changed what we were doing.”

Rossi said there have been some opportunities that have “presented themselves” and many have speculated that one of those opportunities may be with PREMA Racing, which will enter the series in 2025 with two full-time cars. However, those speculations are quite far-fetched as several sources have confirmed that Rossi is not in talks for a seat at PREMA.

Ganassi has been another team that has been rumored as well, but Rossi has maintained radio silence on what his possible opportunities for next season are. Even with what one could say is “manufactured” uncertainty as far as fans and followers of the series are concerned, Rossi feels more confident than ever in his abilities, especially when it comes to whether his future team will be a Chevy or Honda team.

“I’ve seen both sides of the coin from an engine manufacturer standpoint,” he said. “So, I view myself as a much more well-rounded driver and a more complete driver than I was two years ago.”

Regardless of all the “noise” surrounding his future in IndyCar, one thing remains clear from him and his camp.

“I’m not stressed about the future,” Rossi said.

For now, Rossi is focused on finishing the season strong with Arrow McLaren as the series gets ready to tackle Mid-Ohio with the brand new hybrid engine and a brand-new racing surface at the long-time destination for IndyCar.

