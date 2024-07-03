Listen Live
How to Help Your Pets Stay Calm This Fourth of July

Published on July 3, 2024

STATEWIDE – It may come as no surprise that many pets experience stress on the Fourth of July, largely due to the sights and sounds of fireworks and celebrating crowds.

Pet care franchise Camp Bow Wow says 82% of dogs experience anxiety because of fireworks.  So, to keep your pets safe, the organization’s animal health and behavior expert has some tips.

She recommends that you:

  1. Create a safe space where pets can relax.  It should be quiet and familiar.
  2. Play calming music or white noise to help block outside sounds.
  3. Make sure pets are clearly identified in case they get away.
  4. Keep them leashed if you are not inside a home.
  5. Exercise pets before crowds gather and have safe indoor play options.
  6. Entertain them with toys or treats before and during fireworks shows.
  7. Talk to your veterinarian about possible anti-anxiety medications.
  8. Consider administering calming aids to high-stress pets.

Find other tips and learn more here.

