Maeta is in the DMV area and dropped by Middays with Persia for some girl talk!
She’s shared what it’s like touring with the one and only, Chris Brown, and also says new music is on the way!
Check out her full interview with Persia Nicole below:
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE INTERVIEWS INSIDE MIDDAYS WITH PERSIA…
LL COOL J Talks New Music, Generation Gaps and More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]
Coco Jones Says She Wants That Ciara & Russell Wilson Love, Upcoming Projects & More Inside Middays With Persia! [WATCH]
Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, New Album, Dating + More With Persia Nicole! [WATCH]
The post Maeta Talks Touring With Chris Brown, New Music & More! [WATCH] appeared first on 92 Q.
Maeta Talks Touring With Chris Brown, New Music & More! [WATCH] was originally published on 92q.com
-
Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024
-
Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration
-
KeKe Jabbar from ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Dead At 42
-
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See TAMIA / JOE !
-
Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest
-
The Fashion Hits and Misses from the 2024 BET Awards
-
Indianapolis Man Identified as Patoka Lake Drowning Victim
-
Karen Vaughn Talks To Leon: An Insightful Conversation on Career, Purpose, and the IBE Screen Image Award