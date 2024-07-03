Maeta Talks Touring With Chris Brown, New Music & More! [WATCH]

Maeta is in the DMV area and dropped by Middays with Persia for some girl talk!

She’s shared what it’s like touring with the one and only, Chris Brown, and also says new music is on the way!

Check out her full interview with Persia Nicole below:

