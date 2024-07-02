Aces Stymie Fever in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV.—The Las Vegas Aces led by as many as 19 points in their win over the Indiana Fever Tuesday night 88-69.

The game was played in front of 20,366 fans. It’s the largest crowd in T-Mobile Arena history and the largest WNBA crowd since 1999.

The Aces led 26-24 after the first quarter, but then would go on to outscore the Fever 20-13 in the second quarter and 23-10 in the fourth quarter.

The Fever got the deficit to within three in the second half before the Aces pulled away.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points to lead Indiana while Caitlin Clark was held to 13 points and only made one of her seven three-point shots. Clark also had 11 assists.

Kelsey Plum scored 34 points for the Aces to lead all scorers. A’ja Wilson had 28 points for Las Vegas. The Aces have won five games in a row.

The Fever dropped to 8-13 with the loss. They face the 17-3 New York Liberty this Saturday at 1 pm.

