Man May Have Been Shot by IMPD Tuesday, Suicide Note Found in Suspect’s Home

INDIANAPOLIS — A Tuesday morning shooting in Indianapolis may have been an attempt at suicide, say police.

Indianapolis Metro Police responded to West Vermont Street near I-465 around 11:30 a.m. on a report of a person shot. The caller said they were shot by a white man wearing a white shirt. When police arrived, they found a white man wearing a white shirt, and he apparently pointed his gun at the officers.

“Officers utilized distance and immediately took cover behind nearby trees,” said IMPD Assistant Chief Michael Wolley at a Tuesday press conference, “officers told the suspect over sixteen times to drop the gun.”

Two IMPD officers fired their guns, but detectives don’t know for sure if the suspect was hit by police bullets or if he shot himself.

Assistant Chief Wolley explains, “the phone number of the initial caller belongs to the suspect. Detectives did not locate any evidence of another person shot other than the suspect. Detectives located a note inside of the house stating that the suspect planned to commit suicide.”

The man is still in critical condition.

Further updates will come from the IMPD Public Information Office.

