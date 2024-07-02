Indianapolis Man Identified as Patoka Lake Drowning Victim

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Department of Natural Resources law enforcement officers have identified a body recovered by DNR divers around 8:15 p.m. Sunday night from Patoka Lake in Orange County.

The body was identified Tuesday as 24-year-old Xavier Richardson from Indianapolis. Autopsy results are pending.

According to Conservation Officers, a swimmer disappeared under the surface of the water near the Painter Creek boat ramp around 6 p.m. Sunday.

