Hoosiers Spend Hundreds of Dollars in Energy Costs Each Month

Published on July 1, 2024

STATEWIDE — Hot, humid weather means you’ve probably cranked up the air conditioner, which is also costing you money. When it comes to energy costs, Indiana ranks right around the middle of all 50 states.

That comes from a study conducted by financial web site Wallet Hub, which gathered statistics on each state’s monthly energy bills. That includes electricity, natural gas, motor fuel, and home heating oil.

Indiana ranks 20 out of 50, which means you’re not spending the most on electricity or natural gas, but you’re also not saving a lot of money either. Indiana spends a total of $645 a month on all energy sources, with $156 of that total coming from electricity usage, $89 coming from natural gas, $194 coming from motor fuel, and $206 from home heating oil.

This is a quick breakdown from Wallet Hub’s study, with the total cost of energy usage included:

Highest Energy Costs          Lowest Energy Costs

1. Wyoming ($1,591)           41. California ($476)

2. North Dakota ($840)        42. Louisiana ($474)

3. Iowa ($798)                     43. Colorado ($470)

4. Montana ($787)               44. Florida ($462)

5. Minnesota ($782)            45. Mississippi ($457)

6. Massachusetts ($759)     46. Nebraska ($453)

7. Connecticut ($750)          47. Texas ($437)

8. Alaska ($716)                   48. Kansas ($436)

9. South Dakota ($709)        49. Arizona ($400)

10. Virginia ($694)               50. New Mexico ($376)

Wallet Hub says inflation is also a factor in increased energy costs, which means it’s going to cost more money to use that AC.

