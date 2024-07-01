Chief Keef Asked By Fan If He Still Wants to “Blow New Jersey Up” [Video]

We love the growth! Chief Keef made an appearance at the 2024 BET Awards. While walking into the venue a fan approached him and asked if he still wanted to “blow New Jersey up”. In one of Sosa’s biggest hits, ‘Faneto‘, he says “I’m riding through New York, finna go and blow New Jersey up!”. Instantly this became one of his most famous lines.
Once the Chicago rapper was asked if he still wanted to blow NJ up, in Sosa fashion, he responded by saying “Nah”
Chief Keef’s name has been in the news recently for performing in his city, Chicago for the first time in 12 years. Another Win for the Chicago legend!
