IMPD: Man Found Shot to Death in Car

Indy Metro Police are asking people not to use guns to settle conflicts.

Published on July 1, 2024

crime scene with police tape

Source: (Photo: aijohn784/Thinkstock)

INDIANAPOLIS — Early Monday morning, a man was found shot to death inside a car on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

Police responded at 4:55 a.m. to the 2600 block of E. Minnesota Street, finding a man with gunshot wounds in a silver vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Indy Metro Police are asking people not to use guns to settle conflicts.

“We have emotions, we get upset,” said Officer Tommy Thompson. “We all lose our tempers sometimes. It’s controlling them. We have to do better. Why do we resort to a gun?”

Thompson says the victim’s family is devastated, and it’s even sadder that this happened just days before the 4th of July holiday.

“In a few days, it should be celebratory, right? But, for them (the family), this will be forever tragic.”

Thompson says the area where the man was found shot isn’t usually high in crime. He added that city leaders are working hard to improve the neighborhood.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-8477.

