Lil Durk “Went Hollywood For A Year,” Benny The Butcher, OT The Real & Fuego Base “Battle Scars” & More | Daily Visuals 6.28.24

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve seen Lil Durk in a music video as the man’s been working on the follow-up project to his last album, Almost Healed, but now the Chicago rapper comes through with some new work to show his day-ones what to expect on his upcoming LP.

In his latest visuals to “Went Hollywood For A Year,” Durk and his crew get suited up and fiited out for a family soiree in a luxurious mansion where they celebrate what seems to be a baptism? A sweet 16? We’re not sure but everyone was in good spirits as one of his friends jumped in the pool with his attire on like it wasn’t nothing left to do but celebrate and enjoy life.

Back in Buffalo, Benny The Butcher and his Black Soprano Family members, OT The Real and Fuego Base got some war stories to tell and in their clip to “Battle Scars” let everyone know what kind of life they’ve lived as they shop for furs, leathers and other attire to keep them warm out in those cold streets of Upstate New York.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Dave East and Mike & Keys, Latto, and more.

LIL DURK – “WENT HOLLYWOOD FOR A YEAR”

BENNY THE BUTCHER, OT THE REAL & FUEGO BASE – “BATTLE SCARS”

DAVE EAST, MIKE & KEYS – “DOIN’ GREAT”

LATTO – “BIG MAMA”

BURNA BOY – “HIGHER”

EXODUS – “DIE A REAL ONE”

JAYCEEN – “LOVERS AND FRIENDS”

CASH COBAIN – “RUMP PUNCH”

