Argument in Martinsville Leads to Dog Being Shot

Published on June 28, 2024

Senior veterinarian treating injured dog, rear view

Source: LWA / Getty

MARTINSVILLE — According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office a fight between two men lead to a dog being shot Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded on State Road 67 to two men who were arguing with each other. One man would eventually pull out a gun and start shooting.

Police say that a bullet went through the door of a house and hit a dog that was inside. The dog was treated at a local animal shelter.

Investigation into the shooting is ongoing, as of now no charges have been filed.

The post Argument in Martinsville Leads to Dog Being Shot appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

