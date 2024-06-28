Coyote Attacks Reported Inside Indy Park on Northeast Side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis bicyclists say they are experiencing coyote attacks at Town Run Trail Park.

Town Run Trail Park, on the northeast side of the city, is a 7.25-mile mountain biking and running loop. It hosts avid trail riders every day.

Bicyclists first started reporting coyote attacks about a month ago, according to local mountain biker John Leonard.

“The way the trail is set up, the coyotes are going to have the advantage if they want to get you,” Leonard said.

According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, coyotes typically are seen in the morning and night.

In a highly uncharacteristic move, coyotes have been seen at Town Run Trail Park in broad daylight.

Coyotes are also known to typically eat small mammals, including rabbits and squirrels

In addition, “coyotes are elusive and normally avoid humans,” DNR says.

“It’s a dangerous sport to begin with,” Leonard said. “Typically, though, you are coming across snakes, you see the occasional bald eagle out here, deer, not usually a coyote, so coyotes are the new ones this year.”

In light of the attacks, many people are taking caution when cycling.

‘There are a number of people out here that carry guns, there are other people who carry knives and then there are folks like me who carry a spare pump and that would be my weapon of choice, should I get attacked by a coyote,” Leonard said.

