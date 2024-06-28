Listen Live
Local

Indiana Judge Halts Porn Access Law

Supporters aimed to protect minors from explicit content, but critics said it violated the First Amendment.

Published on June 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
porn button, on keyboard , Watching pornography on a computer.

Source: Diy13 / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A Southern Indiana judge halted a new July 1 law blocking Hoosiers from adult websites like PornHub, citing likely First Amendment violations.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed Senate Bill 17 into law, requiring individuals to submit sensitive documents such as driver’s licenses to verify their age before accessing websites containing “material harmful to minors.”

Supporters aimed to protect minors from explicit content, but critics said it violated the First Amendment and endangered private information. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita praised it as a safeguard for children, while the Free Speech Coalition sued to halt it.

The judge noted, “The Act imposes burdens on adults accessing constitutionally protected speech even when the majority of a website contains entirely acceptable, and constitutionally protected, material.”

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Young’s injunction will stay until a final decision is made or a higher court ends it.

The post Indiana Judge Halts Porn Access Law appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana Judge Halts Porn Access Law  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLC

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Take Our Music Survey Today To Win $250

Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See TAMIA / JOE !

downtown indy 4th fest fireworks to be at downtown indianapolis

Downtown Indy’s Fourth Fest

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close