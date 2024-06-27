Listen Live
Common & Pete Rock “All Kinds Of Ideas,” Teenear ft. Rick Ross “Moment” & More | Daily Visuals 6.27.24

Common and Pete Rock put it down in a studio session and Teenear and Rick Ross party it up. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 27, 2024

We’re only a few weeks away from hearing what Common and Pete Rock done cooked up in the lab when their collaborative album The Auditorium Vol. 1, and to give everyone a taste of what we can expect the dynamic duo released some new work and it’s sure to please Hip-Hop purists.

In their new visuals to “All Kinds Of Ideas,” Common and Pete Rock hit the studio where Pete puts together the beat and spits some bars before Common jumps in and shows the youngn’s how MC’s are supposed to do the damn thing when given a dope ass track to run with. Common’s still got it.

Elsewhere Rick Ross doesn’t mind lending his talents to any up and coming R&B singers and for Teenear’s visuals to “Moment,” the Slip N Slide artist pops out the top of her homegirl’s convertible on the highway to belt out her vocals before Ross joins her for an private soiree at a lavish residence. We wonder if this was a Wing Stop catered affair.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from BLK Odyssy and Joey Bada$$, Cory Gunz, and more.

COMMON & PETE ROCK – “ALL KINDS OF IDEAS”

TEENEAR FT. RICK ROSS – “MOMENT”

BLK ODYSSY & JOEY BADA$$ – “STANK ROSE”

CORY GUNZ – “NAYSAY”

RODDY RICCH – “911”

KUR – “TRIPLED WAWA CUP”

DJ MUGGS & RAZ FRESCO – “BLOW THE SPOT UP”

DEXGOTIT – “THE BEARDEGA CYPHER”

ILLAH – “DESIRE”

