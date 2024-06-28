Listen Live
Fever’s Turnovers Lead to 89-77 Loss to Storm

Seattle's Jewell Loyd scored 23 of her season-high 34 points in the first half.

Published on June 28, 2024

WNBA: JUN 27 Indiana Fever at Seattle Storm

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

SEATTLE — The Indiana Fever struggled with turnovers, committing 22 in their 89-77 loss to the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday.

Caitlin Clark led the team with 15 points, but the Fever have dropped two consecutive games.

By halftime, Indiana had already turned the ball ten times, leading to 15 points for Seattle. Aliyah Boston had a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Seattle’s Jewell Loyd scored 23 of her season-high 34 points in the first half, playing most of the game despite a swollen left eye. She also made six 3-pointers and shot 10 of 15 overall.

Erica Wheeler scored 15 points for Indiana, with Kelsey Mitchell adding 14.

The Fever, now 7-12 and fifth in the Eastern Conference, faces the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday for the first time this season.

