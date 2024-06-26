Listen Live
Heem ft. Benny The Butcher “Billy Goat,” Juelz Santana “Score” & More | Daily Visuals 6.26.24

Heem and Benny The Butcher hit up a strip club and Juelz Santana plays a pickup game. Today's Daily Visuals.

Published on June 26, 2024

For a while now Benny The Butcher’s been the most active member of the Griselda trio out on the music scene and while it’s mostly been via guest verses and collaborations, the man has shown he has more bars than Mars Inc.

Continuing to drop off new work, Benny The Butcher lends his talents to Heem for the visuals to “Billy Goat” in which the two rappers link up to hit a strip bar after a little pre-gaming in their luxury truck with their respective crews. If that was a rental they gave that joint back to the dealership smelling like Mary Jane had the wild orgy in there. Just sayin.’

Back in Harlem Juelz Santana seems ready to reclaim his spot in the rap game and in his clip to “Score,” the Harlem representative hits the basketball court to take in a friendly game of basketball with a bootleg version of Woody Harrelson running with him. That white dude Dip Set? Just askin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from 42 Dugg featuring Sexyy Red, Key Glock, and more.

HEEM FT. BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BILLY GOAT”

JUELZ SANTANA – “SCORE”

42 DUGG FT. SEXYY RED – “N.P.O.”

THE MIGHTY PROSPECT – “REAL AS I AM”

KEY GLOCK – “BIG BIG MONEY”

BLIZZ WELLZ & JAE MILLZ – “POTENT”

SPIFFIE LUCIANO – “I DON’T BANG”

YUNG JIN – “6 IN THE MORNING”

REMBLE FT. MOZZY & STONEDA5TH – “COLORS”

