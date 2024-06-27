Barack Obama’s Sister And Niece Tear-Gassed During Kenyan Protests

The sister and niece of Barack Obama were tear-gassed during protests in Kenya’s capital city during a live broadcast.

Protesters filled the streets of Nairobi on Tuesday (June 25), in fierce opposition to a new tax policy levied by the government after a controversial vote. The protests became more tense and violent after the military was summoned, and the elder half-sister of former President Barack Obama, activist Auma Obama, and his niece, Akinyi Obama-Manners, were caught up in a wave of tear gas deployed by police as they were being interviewed by CNN’s international correspondent Larry Madowo. The moment was captured live as Obama explained that she was compelled to take part in the protests because “young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights.”

“I can’t even see anymore. We are being tear-gassed…” Obama continued as the entire group was subdued by the wave of tear gas, forcing them to leave the scene. “This is one of the most heavy military responses I have seen,” Madowo said on-air, noting the heavy military response to the unarmed protesters turning the streets of Nairobi into “what appears to be a war zone.”

The interview resumed over a minute later, as the 64-year-old activist told Meadow, “I can’t believe that these young people are just trying to demonstrate for their rights… and we are being tear-gassed. We have flags and banners, nothing else.” She went on to describe how the new tax policies – which include a 16% sales tax on bread and a 25% tax increase on cooking oil – would particularly hurt the younger generation of Kenyans. “Over 50% of our population who are under 35 have no jobs. We cannot tax them when they have no jobs,” Obama said.

Protesters would seize access to parts of Kenya’s parliament building at the height of the protests. However, the protests would result in 23 people reported killed by the police, with 50 people alleged to have been abducted by security forces, according to Faith Odhiambo, the president of the Law Society of Kenya. President Rufo addressed the nation and declared that he would not sign the bill in the wake of the violence. “Listening keenly to the people of Kenya who have said loudly that they want nothing to do with this finance bill, I concede, and therefore, I will not sign the 2024 finance bill, and it shall subsequently be withdrawn,” he said in a speech aired on Wednesday (June 26).

Barack Obama’s Sister And Niece Tear-Gassed During Kenyan Protests was originally published on hiphopwired.com