IMPD: Person Killed In Shooting Southeast Of Downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was killed in a shooting Thursday morning just southeast of downtown, says IMPD.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot along South Meridian Street, in a neighborhood just east of White River on the city’s southeast side.
Officers located a person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
IMPD confirmed the person was pronounced deceased at the scene.
