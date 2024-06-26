How are NBA teams expecting the NBA Draft to go?

Tonight marks the start of the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft. Many players will fulfill their childhood dreams when NBA Commissioner Adam Silver calls their name.

In recent years, the Indiana Pacers have been near the top of the first round in position to select one of the top prospects. This year that is not the case.

Indiana traded the two first-round picks it had to Toronto in order to land Pascal Siakam. Indiana currently has the 36th, 49th, and 50th picks in the draft. There are a lot of questions though as to whether the Pacers will make all three selections because they don’t have the roster space nor the playing time. It would appear likely that they select a young player that needs time to develop, someone injured that falls in the draft because of that, or find someone to replace Jalen Smith if he opts out of his contract.

The problem that Indiana could run into if they attempt to trade up, back, or out of the draft is that it’s not a strong draft. Theoretically, if it is a weak draft, then why would teams be willing to trade back or allow Indiana to trade up or give up futures draft picks for this year? All reports indicate that the 2025 and 2026 draft is loaded with talent. Kind of explains why the Brooklyn Nets acquired all of its draft picks from the Houston Rockets for the 2025 draft on Tuesday night.

What to expect in tonight’s draft is up in the air. Ryan Carr, Indiana Pacers Vice President for Player Personnel, joined Query & Company to share what he expects to see in tonight’s draft.

“This is a really unpredictable draft from one to fifty-eight. If you look at the mock drafts, guys are all over the place. In the team’s rankings, not the mock drafts, how teams have players rated will vary greatly in this draft. It should be fun to see. I think the different format is going to be really interesting to see agents and teams handle the overnight in terms of how that sets up the second-round. It’s a new structure for the draft, it’s going to be new for everybody, and it’s something I think we’re all looking forward to.” Carr stated.

Other topics that Carr discussed Tuesday afternoon were:

What he expects to see from Jarace Walker in future years

Breaks down Zach Edey and Kel’el Ware’s game

Future of Bennedict Mathurin

