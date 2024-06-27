Listen Live
The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kandi Burruss’s Friend Got Booted From RHOA

Published on June 27, 2024

Kandi Burruss’s Friend Got Booted From RHOA

Kandi Burruss expressed clear dissatisfaction with Kenya’s removal from Real Housewives of Atlanta, asserting her stance regardless of opposition. She boldly suggested this could mark the end of an era for the show, defending Kenya while implying that participating in reality TV comes with the risk of personal revelations. Kandi emphasized that issues surfacing on such platforms are inevitable, hinting that those who seek privacy should reconsider their involvement. Her remarks underscored the complexities and risks of reality television, highlighting the ongoing drama and speculation surrounding Kenya Moore’s departure from the series.

Oprah Winfrey Open Up About Fat Shaming

Oprah Winfrey recently shared a deeply personal experience about being fat-shamed, revealing how it profoundly affected her emotionally. Opening up in a vulnerable moment, Oprah discussed the lasting impact of societal pressures on body image and self-worth. Her reflection underscores the importance of self-acceptance and resilience in overcoming such challenges, resonating with many who have faced similar struggles.

Comedian Marlon Wayans Takes A Hit

Marlon Wayans shook up social media with the announcement of his Wild Child Tour, sparking a storm of reactions. Critics wasted no time questioning his stand-up comedy chops, dismissing his credentials and claiming he isn’t a genuine comedian. Despite the backlash, loyal fans rallied behind him, flooding social media with support and even extending invitations for him to perform in their hometowns. The controversy surrounding Wayans’ tour has only fueled anticipation and added to its buzz, setting the stage for a lively and eagerly anticipated series of performances across the country.

