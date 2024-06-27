The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Kandi Burruss’s Friend Got Booted From RHOA

Kandi Burruss’s Friend Got Booted From RHOA

Kandi Burruss expressed clear dissatisfaction with Kenya’s removal from Real Housewives of Atlanta, asserting her stance regardless of opposition. She boldly suggested this could mark the end of an era for the show, defending Kenya while implying that participating in reality TV comes with the risk of personal revelations. Kandi emphasized that issues surfacing on such platforms are inevitable, hinting that those who seek privacy should reconsider their involvement. Her remarks underscored the complexities and risks of reality television, highlighting the ongoing drama and speculation surrounding Kenya Moore’s departure from the series.

Oprah Winfrey Open Up About Fat Shaming