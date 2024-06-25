DJ Face & Lekan Talk About His New Album + More

I had the opportunity to sit down with the incredible singer/songwriter and rising R&B star, Lekan. We talked about musical influences, family background, how he got started, creative processes and a whole lot more. His single, “Familiar” has over 400K+ views on YouTube and over 3M+ streams on Spotify. Expect more great music and an album coming soon from this amazing artist. This is your chance to get Familiar with Lekan!