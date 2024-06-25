Watch the full interview below and catch DJ Face on Majic 102.3/92.7!
Also See:
Black Music Month: Greatest Black Producers That Shaped The Soundtrack to Our Lives
LL Cool J Talks About “Saturday Night Special,” Secret To Longevity + More with Vic Jagger
Black Music Month: A Full List Of Black Artists Inducted Into The Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame
DJ Face & Lekan Talk About His New Album + More was originally published on mymajicdc.com
-
Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024
-
Indiana Black Expo's Summer Celebration
-
Cash Blast!
-
WTLCFM Summer Escape!
-
Tony Lamont: Indiana Broadcast Hall of Fame Inductee
-
Take Our Music Survey To Win $250 & Tickets To See TAMIA / JOE !
-
63-Year-Old Bishop Defends Marrying 19-Year-Old Congregation Member
-
Nicki Minaj Released After Arrest in Netherlands for Drug Charges