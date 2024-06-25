DJ Face & Lekan Talk About His New Album + More

Listen Live
Published on June 25, 2024

I had the opportunity to sit down with the incredible singer/songwriter and rising R&B star, Lekan. We talked about musical influences, family background, how he got started, creative processes and a whole lot more. His single, “Familiar” has over 400K+ views on YouTube and over 3M+ streams on Spotify. Expect more great music and an album coming soon from this amazing artist. This is your chance to get Familiar with Lekan!

Watch the full interview below and catch DJ Face on Majic 102.3/92.7!

