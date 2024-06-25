Listen Live
ISP: Women Arrested for Helping to Kidnap 7-Year-Old Child

Published on June 25, 2024

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — State Police say three women have been arrested after they kidnapped a 7-year-old from Indianapolis…who ended up in Texas.

Officers heard about the possible kidnapping Monday evening. After speaking to the child’s father and investigating, they learned that the 7-year-old was likely with his/her mother – Brandy Clark – in Fort Worth, Texas.

They believe Clark was assisted by the child’s half-sisters, Sydney Rochez and Symone Bailey.

Apparently, Rochez and Bailey told their father that the half-siblings would be going to a Hoosier amusement park last week, but they drove to Missouri instead and helped Clark fly to Texas with the child.

The two then told their father that Clark had come to the amusement park and taken the youth after seeing a social media post. But, police discovered that the women had actually created a fake post as part of their efforts to help Clark.

Each of the three women are now facing Kidnapping charges. As of Tuesday afternoon, the child was in the care of CPS while waiting for his/her father to come to Texas.

