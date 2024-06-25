Former Teacher In Kokomo Accused Of Grooming Students

**WARNING: Reader discretion is advised as some parts of this story are graphic**

KOKOMO, Ind. — A now former teacher at a high school in Kokomo is in jail after accusations from many of his former students from over the years.

Charles Jansen, 54, was arrested this week on one count of vicarious sexual gratification. Indiana State Police began investigating Jansen as early as April of 2023.

Court documents say the accusations include Jansen paying his students at Taylor High School to pee and ejaculate in bottles, spit in his drinks, and give him their used clothes and shoes so he could “lick them clean.”

The documents say it all happened between 2000 and 2010.

The former student told the cops Jansen would offer them $5 to $10 for bottles of pee or sperm and groom students to perform sex acts in exchange for cash. They said it was all so he could fulfill his “paraphilic and masochistic sexual desires.”

Jansen was terminated as a teacher at the high school in 2011 after court documents say some students came forward about Jansen’s abuse. What spurred the ISP investigation was someone confronting Jansen about the accusations at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Kokomo where he worked.

They recorded the conversation in which Jansen never denied the accusations but expressed remorse.

According to court documents, experts told Indiana State Police that Jansen has a “sexual paraphilic and masochistic disorder” in which he “derives sexual pleasure/gratification from ingesting urine and semen” and that he “desires to feel humiliated and degraded.”

