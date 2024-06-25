INDIANAPOLIS — Severe weather is expected across the state today, with storms likely to bring strong winds and large hail. Storms will become more frequent in the afternoon, and more widespread storms are anticipated overnight and into Wednesday.
“Severe winds start at 58 miles an hour,” said Chad Swain of the National Weather Service. “Tree could fall, or parts of the trees could fall on your house, causing damage.”
The most severe weather is expected later this afternoon. This morning, parts of Central Indiana, including Tippecanoe County, were under a severe thunderstorm warning. Similar conditions are likely today.
Swain says the Storm Prediction Center has placed Indianapolis in the slight risk category for severe weather.
“That means scattered severe thunderstorms,” he added.
On Wednesday, the southern-central parts of Indiana are expected to experience severe storms, with damaging winds being the primary threat.
The post Severe Weather Expected Across Indiana Today appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
