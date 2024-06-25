Hancock County Commissioner Arrested on Felony Sexual Assault Charge

GREENFIELD, IND –Hancock County Commissioner John Jessup is facing extradition to Las Vegas on a felony sexual assault charge. Earlier this year, police say he assaulted a woman.

In February, the victim reported that Jessup gave her numerous Long Island Iced Teas against her wishes. She later woke up in a hotel bed next to Jessup, naked and assaulted.

She told police he touched her inappropriately. When she confronted him, Jessup quickly got dressed, went downstairs to smoke, and repeatedly apologized, even mentioning suicide. She pretended to be asleep the rest of the night and informed her husband the next morning.

Witnesses confirmed parts of her story, including Jessup’s repeated use of the phrase “What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” One witness mentioned Jessup’s potential run for commissioner in Hancock County and how the allegation might affect his plans.

Las Vegas police contacted the Shirley Police Department in Hancock County and asked them to interview Jessup. During questioning, Jessup described the incident as “nothing criminal” and appeared to laugh at times despite the seriousness of the accusations against him.

He is currently held in Shelby County Jail, awaiting extradition to Las Vegas.

