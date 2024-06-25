Snoop Dogg Runs 200 Meters at Olympic Trials

Guess who’s stepping into the spotlight for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris? None other than the legendary Snoop Dogg! Yes, Snoop will be serving as a guest commentator for NBC, bringing his signature style and swag to the Games. This is about to be a whole vibe!

Just last Sunday, Snoop was out at the U.S. Olympic Team’s track and field trials, and you know he had to show out. He jumped into the 200-meter dash and clocked in at 34.44 seconds. Not bad for a 52-year-old! Snoop himself said, “34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain’t bad.” We see you, Unc!

Now, let’s keep it real: the Olympic record for the 200-meters is Usain Bolt’s insane 19.3 seconds from 2008. But it ain’t about breaking records for Snoop, it’s about bringing that West Coast energy and having a blast while doing it. You know he’s gonna have us laughing and vibing with his commentary.

Imagine Snoop’s smooth voice, cracking jokes, and keeping it 100 while we watch the world’s top athletes do their thing. This is the kind of energy we need to make the Olympics even more lit.

Click Here To See Snoop Run