The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Vivica Fox Gets Emotional From Being Called Names

In a recent interview, singer CoCo of SWV reflected on their hit song “Weak,” admitting that she didn’t initially like it. Over time, however, the song has grown on her. CoCo shared that she didn’t fully understand the song’s depth when it first came out, but now, looking back, she finds herself truly appreciating the lyrics. She said, “When I listen to it now, I’m like, wow, this song is powerful.” The hit track, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks and sold over 3 million units in the United States, has clearly left a lasting impression on fans and the artist herself. CoCo’s newfound appreciation for “Weak” highlights how perspectives can change over time, adding a deeper layer of meaning to a song that has become a classic in the world of R&B.

Will Smith’s New Music Debut

Will Smith is set to perform at the BET Awards 2024, where he will debut a new song. Social media has exploded with feedback, with fans eagerly anticipating the event. Some are even calling it epic, while others are curious about the possibility of new music from an actor turned artist. This news has sparked a wave of excitement and speculation, with many wondering what surprises Smith has in store for his fans. Known for his dynamic presence and talent, Smith’s return to the music stage promises to be a highlight of the evening. As we count down to the show, one thing is certain: it’s going to be a night to remember. The anticipation is building, and fans are ready to see what the Fresh Prince will bring to the BET Awards stage. Mark your calendars because you won’t want to miss this performance.

