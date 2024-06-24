Listen Live
Local

Hazardous Materials Teams Respond to Indy Flammable Liquid Spill

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department's social media, the spill occurred around 5:30 a.m.

Published on June 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
fire trucks

Source: PHOTO: (Thinkstock/Bluraz)

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, hazardous materials teams from Wayne Township Fire Department and Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a flammable liquid spill on the west side of Indianapolis.

The incident, located at the 2100 block of Stout Field West Drive, required specialized equipment for cleanup.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department’s social media, the spill occurred around 5:30 a.m. Officials confirmed there is no danger to the public, although the cleanup process is expected to take several hours.

No injuries were reported among civilians or firefighters. Authorities reiterated that evacuations are not needed beyond the immediate area of the spill site.

The post Hazardous Materials Teams Respond to Indy Flammable Liquid Spill appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Hazardous Materials Teams Respond to Indy Flammable Liquid Spill  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

Get Tickets: IBE Summer Celebration Music Festival 2024

WTLC Summer Escape to be able to win tickets all summer long

WTLCFM Summer Escape!

Eskenazi - IBE - 2024 - WTLC

Indiana Black Expo’s Summer Celebration

Cash blast and Hot money drop updated graphics

Cash Blast!

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close