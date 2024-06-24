The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Brandy And Monica Are At It Again

Never miss an episode of The Fix with Karen Vaughn weekdays live at 1:15pm or rewind and get the scoop on the latest entertainment update inside below.

Brandy And Monica Are At It Again

Brandy and Monica are back at it, making history once again! Monica recently opened up about how things are going with Brandy following their exciting collaboration with Ariana Grande for the remix of their classic hit, ‘The Boy Is Mine.’ The duo, who once had a famously rocky relationship, have put their past differences aside for ‘The Boy Is Mine 2.0.’ This marks the beginning of a beautiful healing process, proving that time and music can mend even the deepest rifts.

In a recent interview, Monica shared that a healing process has taken place since this project began. They’ve talked more in weeks than they have in decades. Fans are thrilled to see these two iconic artists come together again, showing that music truly has the power to bring people closer. Here’s to Brandy and Monica, and the timeless magic they continue to create!

Angel Reese Shakes Things Up In The WNBA

Basketball star Angel Reese has made history as the first WNBA rookie to score seven straight double-doubles, showcasing her incredible talent and determination on the court. Her remarkable performance has captured the attention of fans and analysts alike. In a recent interview, Angel revealed the secret to her success: relentless hard work, a positive mindset, and unwavering support from her team and family.

Reese shared that her journey has been fueled by early mornings, late-night practices, and a commitment to perfecting her craft. She emphasized the importance of mental toughness and staying focused despite challenges. Her record-breaking achievement is not just a testament to her skills, but also to her dedication and passion for the game. As Angel Reese continues to shine, she inspires young athletes everywhere to dream big and pursue their goals with relentless determination. The future is undoubtedly bright for this rising star.

Why Everybody Still Hates Chris

Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold are set to bring the laughs once more as they reprise their roles as Julius and Rochelle Rock in the new animated reboot of “Everybody Hates Chris,” with Chris Rock returning as the series narrator. Fans of the original series are thrilled to see this dynamic duo back in action, bringing their unique humor and chemistry to a new generation.

The excitement is palpable, as Crews and Arnold shared a video on Instagram expressing their enthusiasm for the project. In the video, they reminisced about their favorite moments from the original series and shared their excitement about bringing these beloved characters to life in a new format. Chris Rock’s return as the narrator adds an extra layer of nostalgia and anticipation for fans. Get ready to laugh and relive the hilarity with this exciting new chapter of “Everybody Hates Chris”!