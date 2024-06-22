Three Shot, One Killed in Early Saturday Shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after three people were shot, and one died, early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Carrollton Avenue around 3:30 a.m., where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Whilst there, police apparently watched an armed male try to run inside the home. They are not yet sure if he was involved in the shooting, but he is now facing charges for crimes including resisting law enforcement.

Another injured man was then found near North College Avenue and Fall Creek Parkway in stable condition.

A third male – whose age has not yet been provided – was found in a yard between two homes on Carrollton Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police currently believe the shootings are all connected to a “gathering” at a short-term rental property.

If you know anything about this, please contact the IMPD Homicide Office, or call Crime Stoppers.

IMPD Homicide Office Contact:

Detective Michael Wright

Michael.Wright@indy.gov

317-327-3475

Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana:

317-262-8477

