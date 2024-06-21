Listen Live
8 Former Sheriff’s Office Employees Facing Charges

Published on June 21, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight former employees of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) have been arrested and are now facing charges…for stealing from their former employer.

The MCSO says Arielle Pharms, Christopher Clayton, Dorothy Carter, Mariam Adamson-Alvarez, Oluwafemi Osanyin, Tamika Gouch, Tiffany Miller, and Jamie Cinevert collected overtime pay for work they did not do.

Their fraudulent overtime claims apparently cost the Sheriff’s Office a total of more than $13,000. Each of the eight are now facing charges for Theft and Official Misconduct.

Sheriff Kerry Forestal notes, “The actions of these individuals are not reflective of the values upheld by the MCSO – as evidenced by their termination and criminal charges.”

