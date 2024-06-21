NWS: Indiana’s Weekend Heat Could Have Some Company

STATEWIDE–The weekend heat across Indiana could have some company with it.

“So we’re looking at some storms developing northwest of Indianapolis Saturday. As those move to the east and south, they’ll move over central Indiana sometime Saturday night into Sunday morning,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Updike says those have a chance to be marginally severe Sunday, but he doesn’t believe the storms will be “widespread.” The next day that has him concerned is Tuesday. That’s when he thinks heat index values are going to be at 100 or higher.

“We also get more storm chances on Tuesday as well. It’s a little too early to tell at this point, but we could experience some severe weather on Tuesday,” said Updike.

Updike thinks the heat index values could get around 105 on Tuesday.

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

To hear the full interview with Updike, click on the link below.

