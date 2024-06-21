Listen Live
Arrest Made Years After Man Caused Head-on Collision

Following the crash, he was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

Published on June 21, 2024

BLOOMINGTON, IND — O’Shawn McCullough was arrested for fleeing police and causing a head-on collision.

He had been sought by police since a 2021 incident when he crashed into a woman’s car during a high-speed chase across multiple counties, reaching speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

After the collision, McCullough was hospitalized but escaped the following day, remaining on the run until his recent arrest by the Bloomington Police Department at the 2400 block of South Winslow Court.

Reports state that McCullough collided with a woman from Martinsville while evading officers on August 5, 2021, just before 4 p.m., causing severe injuries, including fractures to her femur, right foot, sternum, ribs, and lumbar.

The incident began when Bloomington police attempted to stop McCullough for a traffic violation. Following the crash, he was flown to IU Health Methodist Hospital and placed in a medically induced coma.

