Vice President Kamala Harris Joins Quavo To Honor “Takeoff Day”, Talk Gun Violence

On Tuesday (June 18), Vice President Kamala Harris joined Quavo for an event honoring the life of the late Migos member Takeoff in Atlanta, Georgia. The inaugural Rocker Foundation Summit was also attended by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens who declared it “Takeoff Day” on what would’ve been his 30th birthday. The event was held at the Carter Center and included a “fireside chat” between the rapper and Vice President Harris among other discussions throughout the day.

The chat was moderated by Gregory Jackson, Jr., the Special Assistant to the President and Deputy of The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, and follows a landmark meeting between the two last year.

“I’m a victim — [but] I got a second chance,” Quavo said during the talk which focused on community violence intervention and the importance of youth support systems. “When I saw [Takeoff] laying there, I felt like I saw me laying there. So when I’m doing something like the Rocket Foundation, I just wanted to uplift his legacy and keep his name alive. That’s why we are here.” At one point, Vice President Harris addressed Quavo and the panel: “To translate that pain and grief into something that is about creating strength and empowerment in the community — including our young — is pretty extraordinary. You have chosen to use your celebrity and the gifts you have as an artist to talk about and actually work on with action. You are an incredible leader — a national leader on this.”

Ms. Davenport, also known as “Mama Rocket”, was overcome with emotion as she got to address those gathered, expressing how “incredibly proud” she was. “I miss my son everyday and wish he was still here on this earth.” Programs launched by the Rocket Foundation include the Sparks Grant program, an initiative aiding community organizations fighting gun violence. The program will direct $100,000 in funding toward their efforts. “I feel like a lot of people just announce foundations and keep it moving for nonprofit purposes or even financial issues,” Quavo said. “But I’m on the ground. I’m actually working. We’re getting things done. We’re getting results. We’re raising real money. We’re going down into the real communities where the problem has been an issue.”

Vice President Kamala Harris Joins Quavo To Honor “Takeoff Day”, Talk Gun Violence was originally published on hiphopwired.com